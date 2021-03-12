Renewable energy company Masdar has signed a memorandum of understanding with Petronas to explore renewable energy opportunities across Asia and beyond.

The two companies have agreed to explore joint participation in a range of areas, with a focus on utility-scale renewable energy, including ground-mounted and floating solar projects, as well as offshore wind projects in Asia, and potentially other regions and other technologies.

Apart from Malaysia, the companies are also interested in countries in the region that have pledged to accelerate the development of renewable energy, including Vietnam and Taiwan.

“This agreement marks an important step on Masdar’s journey to expand our presence in the Asian market, where we see tremendous potential given the region’s rapid economic growth and potential renewable energy resources,” said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar.

Petronas president Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz said: “We look forward to powering more businesses with cleaner energy solutions, leveraging on our respective geographical and technological strengths to bring more sustainable energy projects to fruition.”

Petronas currently has over 1GWp of solar capacity in operation and under development for commercial and industrial customers in India and Southeast Asia.

In Malaysia, Petronas has embarked on solar rooftop solutions and has over 90MWp of capacity under development for commercial and industrial customers.

Last year, Masdar made its first investment into Southeast Asia, signing a power purchase agreement with PLN, the state electricity company in Indonesia, for the first floating solar photovoltaic plant in the country.