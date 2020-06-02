India’s Prime Minister recently called for connecting solar energy supply across borders, with the mantra of ‘One Sun One World One Grid’ (OSOWOG).

Through the initiative, the Indian government lays out steps towards building a global ecosystem of interconnected renewable energy resources that are seamlessly shared for mutual benefit and global sustainability.

Applications for parties interested in participating in the programme will close on 06 June 2020.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is inviting proposals from qualifying consulting firms for “Developing a long-term vision, implementation plan, road map and institutional framework for implementing the initiative.

Closing date for submissions of bids is 6 July 2020.

The initiative is planned across three phases:

Phase I (Middle East-South Asia-South East Asia (MESASEA) interconnection): Indian Grid interconnection with the Middle East, South Asia and South-East Asian grids to share solar and other renewable energy resources for meeting electricity needs including peak demand. For this purpose, an assessment shall be made of renewable energy potential of all countries in these regions and a study carried out so as to how they can share their renewable energy resources with each other for meeting their electricity demand including peak demand and also for rationalising their tariffs.



(solar and other renewable energy resources-rich regions’ interconnection): MESASEA grid getting interconnected with the African power pools to share solar and other renewable energy power of the countries located in solar and renewable energy-rich areas. Phase III (Global interconnection): to achieve the One Sun One World One Grid vision

Qualified bidders should send their offers electronically, comprising a technical proposal and financial proposal.

The physical copy of the technical and financial proposals should also be delivered in two separate envelopes marked “RFP No. 322/2/2020-NSM dated for “Developing a long-term vision, implementation plan, road map and institutional framework for implementing “One Sun One World One Grid” and should be delivered/submitted on or before 8 July 2020 at Sunil Kr Gupta, Scientist-D, NSM Division, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, Block 14, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi 110003.

The financial proposal should be placed inside the envelope comprising the technical proposal.

Proposals should reach the dedicated email: sk.gupta81@gov.in at or before 11:59 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), on 6 July 2020.

For more information on this tender, click here.

Prospective Bidders are therefore advised to regularly check the MNRE website (www.mnre.gov.in) for amendments.

Originally published on ESI Africa.

