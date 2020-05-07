Kaluza, OVO Group’s technology platform ecosystem, has announced three new senior team members from Uber, World Energy Council and Farfetch.

Dinika Mahtani

Joining as Kaluza’s new Finance Director is Dinika Mahtani, previously the UK’s General Manager at Uber’s JUMP bikes, where she led the operations and go-to-market strategy for the transport giant’s new mobility division. Dinika has an extensive career in finance, and was a founding member of Uber’s finance division in EMEA, after more than five years in investment banking across the global energy and technology sectors.

Yolanda Martin

Yolanda Martin, previously at Farfetch – a leading technology platform in the fashion industry – becomes Kaluza’s Platform Ecosystem Director. Yolanda has over 20 years of experience specialising in platform service design, visual art direction and UX implementation strategies for companies including Banco Santander and Hearst Magazines International.

Marzia Zafar

Previous Director of Insights at the World Energy Council, Marzia Zafar takes up the position of Head of Customer Policy & Strategy. Marzia has spent 20 years working on policies and strategies to enable the energy transition for regulators, businesses and not for profit sectors across the world. This includes ten years in California, US helping legitimise ride sharing companies Uber and Lyft.

Sarah Wood

Sara Wood, who joined as Kaluza’s CEO in December, commented:

“Combining expertise across energy and technology will be key in tackling the complex challenge of reaching net zero. Intelligent technologies that empower customers to save money and carbon play a critical role in reshaping the industry for a sustainable future. I am delighted to welcome Dinika, Yolanda, and Marzia to Kaluza, each bringing with them a wealth of diverse experience that will further propel the business in its mission towards a greener, intelligent energy system.”

Launched in February 2019, Kaluza’s software platforms enable energy suppliers to better serve customers and unlock the full potential of smart, low carbon technologies. Its flexibility platform now intelligently controls thousands of connected home devices, including electric vehicle smart chargers and smart heaters, helping reduce pressure on the grid at peak times and lower energy costs and carbon for customers. Collaborating with major retail partners, OVO Energy and EDF, Distributed Network Operators, UK Power Networks and Western Power Distribution, and a number of leading hardware manufacturers, Kaluza’s technology is helping lay the foundations for a more flexible energy future.

