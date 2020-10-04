EDF Renewables (EDFR) has acquired Ireland-headquartered Wexford Solar Limited, which includes eight solar projects totalling around 100MW of capacity across the country.

This latest acquisition is a testament to EDF’s big ambitions to develop its already growing portfolio in Ireland. Recently, the company bought 50% of the Codling offshore wind farm and opened a new, bigger office in Dublin to accommodate the development.

Four of the Wexford Solar projects are consented and have been successful in the recent RESS 1 auction. These include Blusheens (11.5MW), Coolroe (7.4MW) and Curraghmartin (5.7MW) which are all in County Wexford, together with Stamullen (5.8MW) in County Meath. EDF Renewables plans to build these projects in 2021.

The four other projects are in the development phase and these include Ballycarren (6MW) in County Wexford, Willville (5.7MW) in County Louth, Johnstown (15MW) in County Carlow and Athlone (45MW) in County Roscommon.

The new Dublin office will be home to EDF Irish head of development, Kevin Daly, leading a team of six, however, it is expected the team will grow quickly.

EDF Renewables Ireland CEO Matthieu Hue said, “The Wexford solar projects are an important addition to our portfolio of onshore and offshore wind developments which we pursue at pace.

“Also the recent appointment of Arno Verbeek as project director is great news for the Codling project which looks set to be the biggest offshore wind farm in Ireland with a capacity of up to 1.5GW.

“We are delighted by the progress we are making in Ireland, and will continue to grow and work with the Irish Government and communities to further demonstrate EDF Renewables commitment to support the country’s Climate Action Plan, which calls for 70% of renewable energy by 2030.”