EDF Renewables North America has acquired a 100% stake in US-based distributed solar energy solutions firm EnterSolar.

EDF Renewables had originally acquired a 50% stake in EnterSolar in a deal closed in 2018.

EnterSolar provides distributed generation solar solutions to corporate commercial and industrial (C&I) customers.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of EDF Renewables, EnterSolar will operate as a part of the Distributed Solutions Group and benefit from increased financial stability and broader offerings, including energy storage and smart electric vehicle charging.

EnterSolar brings a strong 15-year track record of providing behind-the-meter solar solutions for a diverse range of corporate clients nationally and will continue to provide C&I customers with premier solar and solar-plus-storage solutions in the same committed manner.

EnterSolar installed 59MW of solar capacity in 2020 alone.

Peyton Boswell, managing director of EnterSolar, said: “We are excited to be wholly a part of EDF Renewables. The acquisition allows EnterSolar to fully leverage EDF Renewables’ unparalleled experience in grid-scale renewable energy and our solid track record in developing behind-the-meter solar photovoltaic projects in order to become the preferred provider of distributed generation solar solutions to the corporate marketplace.”

Raphael Declercq, executive vice president, distributed solutions and strategy, adds, “The initial investment in EnterSolar proved to be the absolute right partnership for synergy between EDFR’s strengths and EnterSolar’s expertise in the C&I market. We are excited today to further our ambitions as one company to provide customers with a wider choice of product offerings to meet the growing demand for distributed energy solutions.”

EDF Renewables’ North American renewable energy portfolio consists of 16GW of developed projects and 11GW under service contracts.