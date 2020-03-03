Risk management firm DNV GL has launched a new venture fund as part of efforts to address challenges related to the energy transition and fourth industrial revolution.

DNV GL Ventures will partner with between 15 and 20 startups within the next four years to address challenges of the ‘decade of transformations’. DNV GL will take stakes of up to 20 per cent in the startups.

Klas Bendrik, chair of DNV GL Ventures investment committee, said: “We have entered a decade of transformation where the pace of the energy transition will be set and digital technologies underpinning industry 4.0 will mature from experimentation into a large-scale application. Therefore, operating like it is business, as usual, is not an option.”

“The launch of DNV GL Ventures is an acknowledgment that even a company of experts like ours must look beyond its own four walls to stay relevant.”

DNV GL’s Energy Transition Outlook forecasts a rapid decarbonization of the global energy system and by midcentury fossil fuels and renewables will almost equally share the energy mix.

DNV GL’s services are already reflecting this shift and since the new year the company has announced it will monitor the largest solar farm in Europe and launched FuelBoss, a platform that facilitates LNG bunkering for ships.

Startups in the energy, maritime, automotive, food and beverage sectors and those with solutions that can help boost customer trust and supply chain transparency are invited to submit a 90-second video pitch.

Shortlisted startups will be contacted within fifteen days, will receive capital, as well as access to DNV GL’s wide spectrum of technical expertise, a customer base of 100 000 clients and brand value.

“With our purpose to “safeguard life, property and the environment” and deep technical expertise we offer an alternative investment option than traditional investors,” said Kaare Helle, Venture Director at DNV GL Ventures.

“Over the last 150 years we have accumulated a massive amount of knowledge and a customer base to match, and any startup we invest in will be able to tap into this.”

Find out more about DNV GL Ventures here.

Startups who meet the investment criteria are invited to send their pitches directly to Kaare kaare.helle@dnvgl.com

