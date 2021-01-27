DNV GL has acquired US-based engineering consultancy Energy and Resource Solutions as part of the company’s efforts to accelerate the energy transition for its customers.

Energy and Resource Solutions helps organisations to manage and reduce energy costs through programme design, outreach, implementation and evaluation services. The company works with utilities, governments and large commercial and industrial end-users to solve complex energy and resource problems. Headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts, the firm also has operations in California, Connecticut, Maine, New York, Oregon and Texas.

The growing need to transform energy markets across all sectors and decarbonise energy supply make this acquisition both timely and crucial. The combination of the two companies’ expertise and services creates a unified team that will partner with global customers to address and accelerate the energy transition.

Richard Barnes, region president, Energy North America at DNV GL – Energy said: “Helping all energy users, whether they are large industries or individuals, change how and how much energy they use is one of the fastest, lowest-investment approaches to reducing carbon emissions, and we need to ensure that the rates of adoption speed up, especially in areas such as manufacturing and building design.

“The values, ambitions, and dedication to accelerating the energy transition that we share made the decision to join with ERS simple and clear. Our leadership teams both saw where we complement each other, where we each bring in new abilities and services, and see many opportunities to provide our customers with expanded expertise and insights.”

Gary Epstein, president and founder of Energy and Resource Solutions, reiterates: “The core goal of ERS has been to promote a healthy, sustainable environment, and joining with DNV GL will add to our abilities to enable our customers to achieve their energy and environmental goals.

“We could not have a better partner in DNV GL when it comes to our shared commitment to sustainability, managing energy use and mitigating environmental impacts.”