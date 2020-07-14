Clir Renewables, a provider of performance assessment software for renewable energy, has announced the appointment of Javier Pérez Alonso as senior business development manager.

Alonso, who formerly worked with LM Wind Power (GE Renewables), Shell and Centrica, will be based in Madrid and will lead the expansion of Clir’s wind and solar optimization platform in the Spanish market.

Alonso brings over a decade of experience in the renewables industry to his new role at Clir. During his nine years at LM Wind Power, Alonso led customer relations and key account management for Acciona and Alstom global projects and the O&M and servicing side of the business across Southern Europe, including the deployment of the world’s largest turbine blade offshore in 2011.

The Spanish wind and solar sectors have grown significantly in recent years in response to the nation’s ambition for 100% renewable energy supply for national electricity by 2050. As such, the industry must ensure new and already operational assets are generating to their full potential in order to keep clean energy targets within reach.

Craig McCall, Chief Revenue Officer, Clir, said: “We are delighted to be bringing Javier on board to drive Clir’s outreach in the Spanish market. With Javier’s vast experience on side, we stand to achieve our goal of supporting asset owners across the country in seeing the potential of their installed capacity fully realized – both in terms of energy production and return on investment.”

Javier Pérez Alonso commented on his appointment: “Spain has the resource potential to be a world leader for both solar and wind power, but to hit the target of 100% renewable generation by 2050, and the milestone of 20% by the end of this year, the industry needs to draw as much power for as long as possible from their operating projects. Optimizing Spain’s existing installed capacity is a clear next step to ensuring clean energy can provide a consistent – and increasing – share of the energy mix.

“I look forward to supporting wind and solar project owners and operators across Spain in getting the most out of their assets through the unparalleled insights Clir’s market-leading platform can provide.”

Clir’s platform analyzes wind and solar asset data in the context of each asset’s environment, inclusive of resource and geospatial impact. This allows asset owners to identify and tackle underperformance that is often lost in the “noise” created by multiple inconsistent data streams and fluctuation in resource. True understanding of asset performance supports project owners in understanding whether their individual assets, projects, and wider portfolios are performing to their potential and the actions necessary to optimize them.

Craig said: “An in-depth understanding of asset performance allows owners to not only improve production but also monitor asset health, enhance their own domain expertise and also reduce risk by reforecasting a project’s energy yield, monitoring providers contractual performance and validating the impact of any upgrades on a given project.”

