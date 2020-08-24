Clir Renewables, a provider of performance assessment software for renewable energy, has announced the appointment of Tim Reitsma as Director of People and Culture.

Formerly of FLIR Systems, SPARK Creations & Company, and co-founder of the People Managing People podcast, Tim will lead on ensuring Clir’s strong internal culture of innovation and diversity is reinforced and replicated as the firm expands into new technical and regional markets.

Tim joins Clir during a year of rapid growth and development, with the firm having increased the capacity of onshore and offshore wind assets analysed by its platform to 7GW since the start of the year, expanded its technical offering to include solar PV optimization, and reinforced its presence in the Latin American and Spanish markets with a number of senior hires.

Alongside ongoing growth in existing markets, the company has now set its sights on optimizing wind and solar assets in a number of new markets across the globe.

Throughout this growth, Clir has remained dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive, as well as confident and innovative, workforce. Earlier this year, the firm committed to the Equal by 30 campaign to promote gender equality within the organisation in terms of recruitment, wages, and leadership. At present, 40% of Clir’s leadership roles are currently held by women.

Commenting on his appointment, Tim said: “I am excited to help Clir leverage a wealth of expertise and enthusiasm within the team to drive both personal and business growth. From my experience, beyond a great product and processes, a company’s people are key to success. Only by investing in the development of the team can a company sustain momentum.

“Clir has a great workplace culture, with the company putting in time and effort into developing a team of passionate industry and technical experts who truly believe in driving forward the energy transition. I look forward to taking this to the next level as the business grows on an international scale.”

Gareth Brown, CEO of Clir, said: “Tim has some excellent experience in building, maintaining, and inspiring diverse teams and safeguarding inclusive working cultures. We see these values as integral to the future growth of Clir domestically and overseas.

“We believe that by properly investing in our team, everybody – our business and our customers – benefits. With Tim on board, we will continue to create an environment where every one of our team members can thrive and work together to drive digital innovation in the renewable energy industry. We look forward to welcoming him to the business.”