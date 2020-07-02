Chinese group TICA has acquired the operational branch of the biogas plant designer and supplier Sebigas from the Maccaferri Industrial Group.

The acquisition was actioned through TICA’s Italian subsidiary TICA-EXERGY, and includes all Sebigas assets and personnel, project references and know-how.

Read more about

China

Gas power

The headquarters and offices of Sebigas will be located in Olgiate Olona, Italy, alongside EXERGY INTERNATIONAL – global designer and manufacturer of new-generation Organic Rankine Cycle power plants.

TICA, EXERGY and Sebigas will collaborate through their specific fields of expertise to be a stronger and more competitive player in the global renewable energy market, as well achieve the decarbonization targets advocated by governments, scientists and the environmental associations.

“I’m delighted that we were able to acquire the assets of Sebigas,” commented Mr. Jiang Li, chairman of TICA Group. “We believe that Sebigas has a very competent team of engineers, able to deliver the best solutions to our customers in the biogas market. We shall re-establish its market presence soonest. Also, Sebigas shall leverage the technical and marketing resources of Exergy and TICA to explore more business opportunities in various market sectors, as well as reaching out to its customers to wider territories particularly in the Far East market,” Li concluded.

TICA, founded in 1991, is a high-tech Chinese enterprise specialized in the development, manufacturing, sales, and services of environmentally friendly HVAC systems and thermal energy solutions. In 2015 the company entered into the power generation market signing a global strategic JV with US-based United Technology Corporation. In 2019 TICA acquired from Maccaferri Industrial Group the Italian Organic Rankine cycle designer and supplier EXERGY.

Sebigas is one of the leading suppliers of biogas power plants. The company has 80 plants in its portfolio with a total output of 70 MWe per year.

Sign up for our newsletter