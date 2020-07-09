BP has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with one of China’s leading solar project developers, JinkoPower Technology (JinkoPower), to provide integrated decarbonised energy solutions and services to customers in China.

The partnership is targeting the development of an integrated energy solution business delivering renewable power and Energy-as-a-Service digital tools for commercial and industrial (C&I) customers in China.

It is an example of bp’s continued growth in low-carbon power, storage and digital energy value chains.

It will bring together the skills and experience of both partners in solar development, distributed energy resources (DER) and digital technology. It will also deliver energy solutions to help decarbonise and optimise customers’ operations.

Dev Sanyal said: “bp is committed to reimagining energy for people and the planet, and to support the energy transition to a low carbon future. Our partnership with JinkoPower aims to leverage bp’s leading experience in energy management and digital platforms, with JinkoPower’s world-class solar capabilities, to provide customers with integrated, low carbon Energy-as-a-Service offers.”

“We are pleased to establish a long-term and close partnership with bp to jointly explore cooperation on renewable energy and develop comprehensive energy services. I am confident that together we will combine our resources efficiently with complementary advantages, promote the energy transition and reshape the relation between society and energy. This is also fully aligned with bp’s net zero ambition,” added Xiande Li, chairman of JinkoPower and Jinko Solar.

Simon Yang, bp China president and bp senior vice president, regions, cities & solutions for China, commented: “China is the world’s largest and most advanced solar market and one of the most important markets for bp to achieve its low carbon ambitions. We look forward to working with JinkoPower on renewable energy solutions to further contribute to the country’s energy transition, environmental protection and ecological progress.”