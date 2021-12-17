Big corporates making big green moves

2021 has proven to be a watershed year for businesses in terms of making green pledges and demonstrating a commitment to climate action.

As the public demands action, we see big corporates adopting greener strategies and making significant changes to their business models.

Here are some of the noteworthy stories from 2021:

ENGIE to power Google’s German operations with renewables 24/7

The deal enables Google to power its data centres and offices with clean energy 24/7 as part of the company’s 2030 Carbon-Free Energy target.

Holcim Philippines reduces footprint with 20-year solar PPA

Building solutions provider Holcim Philippines has signed a 20-year power purchase agreement with renewable energy company Blueleaf Energy to deliver solar power to its plants in Bulacan and La Union.

Primetals to decarbonise steel operations with new hydrogen plant

Primetals Technologies, part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, has announced the successful start of operations at its Hydrogen-based fine-ore reduction (HYFOR) pilot plant at the voestalpine steelworks in Donawitz, Austria.

Total and Microsoft partner on innovation and decarbonisation

Total has partnered with technology firm Microsoft to further digital transformation and support each other’s decarbonisation progress.

Porcelanosa selects Iberdrola to decarbonise ceramic production

Iberdrola has partnered with ceramic tiles producer Porcelanosa to decarbonise the industry with green hydrogen and electrification projects.

Japanese real estate firm launches renewables partnership in the UK

Japanese company Kajima has entered the UK renewable energy market through a partnership with the Low Carbon Alliance Limited.

AstraZeneca to power UK sites with biomethane in decarbonisation drive

Multinational pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca has partnered with Future Biogas to power its UK sites with low-carbon energy as part of the company’s decarbonisation drive.