BASF announces new renewable energy subsidiary

BASF has announced that it will be bundling its activities in renewable energies under the umbrella of BASF Renewable Energy GmbH as of 1 January 2022.

The subsidiary’s business activities will focus on supplying the BASF Group in Europe with electricity from renewable energies, electricity trading activities in Europe and global consulting for BASF and its Group companies in the field of renewables.

Have you read?

Nexans wins €200m EIB loan for R&D, digitalisation and decarbonisation

Maersk Training wins Global Wind Organisation awards

BASF expects that its renewables-based electricity consumption in Europe will increase in order to reach net zero goals.

BASF Renewable Energy GmbH is tasked with supplying the European sites with these additional volumes in line with demand and will therefore initiate new projects to generate clean energy from own production, as well as through Power Purchase Agreements (PPA).

An example of this kind of agreement is the 25-year PPA signed with ENGIE, which will see ENGIE supply up to 20.7TWh of renewable electricity to BASF in total throughout the term of the agreement.

“Due to the conversion to renewable energy as well as the launch of new, low-emission production processes based on electricity, our demand will increase significantly in the future,” said Horatio Evers, Managing Director of BASF Renewable Energy.

“The reliable and efficient supply to BASF with sufficient quantities of electricity from renewable sources at competitive prices is necessary for the implementation of our goals and the achievement of the targeted climate neutrality. We are committed to a make-and-buy strategy in this regard.”

Projects already underway to generate electricity from renewable energy sources include the participation in the Hollandse Kust Zuid wind farm with Vattenfall, as well as the wind farm planned with RWE in the German North Sea.

Other major projects for the generation of electricity from renewable sources in Europe are under review or have already been initiated. In addition, BASF has recently signed a first long-term PPA for the supply of offshore wind in Europe with Ørsted. Dr Roland Merger continues to manage the wind farm projects with partners.

The new company is based in Ludwigshafen, Germany, and will be managed by Horatio Evers, who was previously responsible for the development of renewable energies at BASF SE.