ArcVera Renewables, an international provider of consulting and technical services for wind, solar and hybrid energy storage projects, has announced its entry into India’s fast-growing renewables market.

ArcVera has assembled a team to deliver technical expertise to project developers, lenders, and investors in India, as well as other Southeast Asia and Pacific Rim countries. The company’s new offices are located in Bangalore, India.

Gregory S. Poulos, CEO of ArcVera Renewables, said: “Several factors have converged to make this a timely and strategically sound long-term business expansion decision for ArcVera. On one hand, India is a large and rapidly growing renewables market. Now with energy tenders and hybrid project requirements, it is an even more complex and competitive market.

“Local developers and investors are seeking best-in-class technical expertise to lower project risk, find advantages no other company has uncovered, and raise project value. On the other hand, the recent exit of a competitor from the Indian wind market has left a vacuum that ArcVera is ideally positioned to fill in.”

ArcVera’s services cover the full project lifecycle, including finance-grade resource assessments, project design, technology assessments, financing, M&A, due diligence, construction, operations, and repowering. Its team comprises atmospheric scientists, engineers, and data analysts, who provide accuracy-driven renewable energy project services.

ArcVera has experience in atmospheric science, engineering, and data science, which stems from the origins of the wind industry in the late 1970s. In particular, ArcVera is at the forefront of the mesoscale and microscale modeling discipline for wind energy applications, providing clients with the ability to understand their wind energy site resource with high fidelity before measurements are even completed.

