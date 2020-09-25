Swiss energy company Alpiq has appointed Antje Kanngiesser as its new chief execuitive.

She will replace André Schnidrig, who has stepped down due to ill health. Kanngiesser joins from another Swiss energy group, BKW, where she has been head of group markets & services since 2017 and a board member since 2019.

During her time at BKW, she drove forward the corporate transformation by realigning business models, digitalising energy sales and firmly establishing modern working methods. Before joining BKW, she successfully served in various management positions with the Alpiq Group and Energie Ouest Suisse (EOS) respectively.

Kanngiesser said she was looking forward “to leading Alpiq into the next phase of its corporate history based on its well-established and focused strategy. Together, we will continue to face many challenges, but we will also be able to seize great opportunities in the European markets.”

In February, Alpiq’s out-going CEO André Schnidrig was diagnosed with colon cancer. Since then, he has been undergoing treatment and has decided to step down to devote all his energies to recovery.

André Schnidrig joined Alpiq ten years ago, has been a member of the Executive Board since 1 January 2019.

Alpiq board member Jens Alder said: “We respect André’s decision but deeply regret his resignation as CEO.

“The most important thing now is for André to regain his health. This will require patience and time, and we will support him as best we can. On behalf of Alpiq and all its employees, I extend heartfelt wishes to André for a speedy recovery.”

Alder added that with Kanngiesser at the helm, “we can now start a new chapter of growth in the European markets. With our products and services, we intend to enhance climate protection while simultaneously contributing towards strengthening the security of electricity supply.”

“Thanks to her experience, Antje Kanngiesser will be able to contribute the ideal resources for this next step in Alpiq’s corporate history.”

