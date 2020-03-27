Statkraft stalls hydro and wind projects due to coronavirus

Norwegian energy company Statkraft has put three construction projects on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The projects on hold are the 100 MW Tidong hydropower project in India; the 52 MW Los Lagos hydropower project in Chile; and the 43 MW Windy Rig wind farm in Scotland.

Meanwhile, work on the 184 MW Moglice hydropower project in Albania is continuing. Construction works are completed and the project is now in the final process of commissioning and Statkraft expects commercial operations to start in the second quarter of this year.

Construction of of Fosen Vind, Europe’s largest onshore wind power project in central Norway, is also continuing.

Three out of Fosen Vind’s six wind farms are already in operation. Statkraft says: “The plan is to have the remaining three wind farms in operation by the end of the year. Turbine supplier Vestas is preparing to complete the developments with erection of 100 turbines from Easter onwards.”

It adds that the development pace of the project “will be adapted to the government restrictions considering the COVID-19 situation. Mobilization of personnel will take place gradually and is planned in close dialogue with suppliers, the municipal administration and local health authorities. All activities and measures are planned with regard to infection control and to the safety of both staff and locals.”

