A new survey conducted by energy accelerator EIT InnoEnergy has revealed energy players are positive about the adoption of sustainable energy technologies in the next 12 months despite the impact of COVID-19.

Amongst the 200 energy players surveyed, 75% are positive about the adoption of sustainable technologies.

The majority of the survey participants agree that the outlook is bright.

Key areas identified by energy players to ensure the future remains bright in terms of the adoption of sustainable solutions include:

Up to 78% of respondents cited funding and investment as core to their innovation goals, emphasising the importance of the EU GreenDeal.

In addition, the research highlighted customer readiness for new technology (49%) and access to partnering organisations for R&D (37%) as areas requiring more action.

The survey also saw energy storage (58%), energy efficiency (46%) and renewable energies (45%) as the top skill requirements for prospective employers.

Up to 45% of respondents were neutral around difficulties of finding talent, with 36% stating they found it difficult to find talent with the right skills.

Diego Pavia, CEO at EIT InnoEnergy, said: “It is reassuring to know that industry is positive about the future adoption of sustainable energy technology. EIT InnoEnergy’s goal is to accelerate the energy transition, but more discussion needs to be had about how we accelerate sustainability.

“With the EU’s GreenDeal in place, what will the future hold and how do we shorten the path to get there? That is why we have launched TBB. Connect, a dynamic meeting place where energy players can network, broker deals and access a marketplace for groundbreaking technologies. It is crucial that industry, innovators, educators and everyone in between comes together to create a clear road ahead.”