Innovation Nation Series

Webcast: Tuesday, 13 July 2021

04h00 New York | 08h00 GMT | 09h00 London | 10h00 Amsterdam | 10h00 Johannesburg | 13h30 New Delhi | 16h00 Singapore | 18h00 Melbourne

60-Minute session

In the latest episode in our Innovation Nation Series, we do a deep dive into the European innovation landscape, one nation at a time. In this session, we’re turning our attention to Spain, with its vibrant and growing ecosystem of entrepreneurs, angel investors, early-stage incubators and venture capital funds.

Spain is recognised as an important player in the European innovation landscape with Barcelona and Madrid routinely appearing in the Top Ten of European start-up hubs. In more recent times, its third-largest city, Valencia, has also emerged as an attractive destination for start-up founders in terms of access to tech, talent and funding.

However, as seen across Europe last year was challenging for the innovation sector, and Spain was no exception. According to Atomico’s latest edition of its State of European Tech report, the total investment into Spanish start-ups more than halved compared to 2019, falling from €1.2 billion to €525 million.

Thankfully there is genuine optimism in the sector that it’ll rebound over the course of this year [2021] and next, with Spanish entrepreneurs, for example, well-positioned to capitalise on the large emerging Latin American market.

One area that Spain has its sights on global leadership is next-generation cleantech and green energy tech, where there’s a growing number of start-up launches and several unique funding opportunities on offer.

This is not surprising as Spain is one of the world leaders in renewable energy, as a producer and an exporter. And not forgetting its environmental legacy when in 2013 it became the first country in the world to have wind power as its main source of energy.

In this session, a panel of key stakeholders will discuss in detail Spain’s cleantech and green tech sector, sharing their insight and perspectives and exploring such areas as:

What are the key pillars that form the foundation of Spain’s innovation ecosystem?

How is its regulatory landscape empowering innovation and entrepreneurship?

What are the gaps that exist and how do we bridge them to accelerate greater innovation and entrepreneurship?

How important a role does cultural setting and mindset play in enabling entrepreneurship?

Moderator:

Heather Johnstone, Content Director | Initiate and Enlit Europe

Panellists:

Oscar Cantalejo, Investment Manager | Iberdrola Ventures – PERSEO

Maria Sansigre, Investment Director | KLIMA Energy Transition Fund, Alantra

Martin Jerch, Rising up Program Manager | ICEX Spain Trade and Investment