The Government of Uzbekistan is seeking one or two private sector developer(s) or consortium/ consortia to separately develop, finance, construct, own and operate two solar photovoltaic independent power producer (IPP) plants.

The plants will be located in the Samarkand and Jizzakh regions (each, a “Project” and it is currently envisaged that each Project will have a capacity of approximately 200 MW.

These projects form part of the Government of Uzbekistan’s broader energy strategy to increase the share of renewable energy generation with up to 5 GW in the next 10 years.

As part of these reforms, the Government has engaged the International Finance Corporation (IFC) as lead transaction advisor to assist them in structuring and tendering of up to 900 MW solar PV projects.

About the tender

Pursuant to Uzbekistan PPP Law the tender will be conducted in two stages. The Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade and National Electric Grids of Uzbekistan are now seeking to identify parties with interest in the Project.

Prequalification stage starts with the invitation to express interest in the Project. Only those investors who expressed interest in the Project will be invited to submit prequalification applications, on their own or by forming consortia (to be determined by the potential investor at the time of prequalification application).

At the second stage prequalified prospective bidders will be invited to assess the Project, comment on the Project Agreements, and finally submit binding technical and financial proposals.

