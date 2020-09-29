Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), through its renewable energy retail arm GSPARX Sdn Bhd, has signed an agreement with Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) to install solar panels on four of MAB’s buildings at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Under the Solar Supply Agreement, MAB is expected to save almost RM15 million ($3.6 million) in electricity bills throughout a 21-year period.

The solar photovoltaic (PV) panels to be installed will have a capacity of 2.210MWp, capable of generating about 2.86GWh of clean energy per year. The project is the largest installation at a single site for GSPARX.

The project will benefit MAB in its long-term pursuit of reducing CO 2 emissions. Once completed in April 2021, the green energy generated from the project is expected to offset about 2,022 metric ton of carbon dioxide emission for the first year, or approximately 56,638 metric tonnes of emissions until 2050. This translates to approximately 12,197 cars taken off the road or 933,520 trees grown.

“TNB has taken a firm position with its recently renewed aspiration to be a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions in Malaysia and internationally. To this end, we will be driving a significant shift in our generation portfolio towards more renewable sources, and have

stated our intent to make the recently commissioned Jimah East Power Plant in Negeri Sembilan, TNB’s last greenfield coal-fired power plant,” said TNB president and CEO, Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

Amir Hamzah added that TNB is steadily building on its renewable energy (RE) portfolio both domestically and abroad, with a view to achieve 1,700MW by 2025 and to support the nation’s target of 20% RE by 2025.

Apart from large-scale generation assets, TNB is also actively supporting RE growth in the distributed generation space, through partnerships like the solar PV project with MAB, to help customers become prosumers.

Amir Hamzah also highlighted that RE partnerships that TNB undertakes are also at the core of effecting a chain of economic activity towards building a solar manufacturing hub in Malaysia.

Captain Izham Ismail said: “This is indeed another important step in our ongoing journey towards becoming a greener and sustainable airline. Sustainability encompasses the entire supply chain of a business, and we believe that anything that has a beneficial impact on the planet can also have a positive financial impact.

“Malaysia Airlines and its sister companies under MAG have introduced more than 40 initiatives in the past three years to reduce its carbon footprint – from the adoption of new aircraft technology (with its A350-900), improved operating processes, sustainable alternative fuels and working towards the targets outlined as part of the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) programme.

“This new milestone marks the next step forward in MAG’s long-term commitment to play a greater role in driving sustainability efforts for Malaysia and the aviation industry, as evident in our collaboration with GSPARX today,” Izham added.

Main image caption: TNB Chief Retail Officer, Ir. Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan (third from right) and MAB Chief Financial Officer, Boo Hui Yee (third from left) exchanged the Solar Supply Agreement (SSA) document between GSPARX Sdn Bhd and Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) for solar panel installation on MAB’s four buildings at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).