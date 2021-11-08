AC Energy has committed to constructing a 283MW solar farm in San Marcelino, Philippines.

The project, touted as the largest solar farm in the country, will help address the potential power shortages in the country as energy demand continues to grow, with project completion expected by the first half of 2023.

The solar farm will be capable of producing over 421GWh of renewable energy per year and will eliminate 287,796 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

The solar farm sits on approximately 300-hectares of unutilized land covered by lahar, effectively converting the area to a sustainable energy source, and has an expansion potential of up to 700MW.

“The San Marcelino solar farm marks the fifth facility that we have commenced with construction this year, and these project milestones all make for a fascinating period in the expansion of our renewable energy portfolio,” said Jose Maria Zabaleta, ACEN’s Chief Development Officer.

“As economies reopen and electricity demand grows further, we will aim for sustainable investments to play a leading role in accelerating the greening of the grid to meet our country’s needs.”

The San Marcelino solar farm will feature east-west oriented panels and string inverters to capture solar radiation more efficiently.

Through these sustainable investments, ACEN continues to aggressively pursue its renewables strategy while working to meet the country’s energy needs, create jobs for its host communities, protect the environment, and promote a sustainable future for all.

The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Santa Cruz Solar Energy, Inc. as project owner, has tapped Power Construction Corporation of China Ltd. and PowerChina Philippines Corporation as the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractors for the project, and to whom a notice to proceed was issued earlier today.

The San Marcelino solar farm will contribute significantly to ACEN’s goal of reaching 5,000MW of renewables capacity by 2025.