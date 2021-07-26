Sunseap Group and Badan Pengusahaan Batam (BP Batam) have signed an MoU for the building of a floating photovoltaic and energy storage system on a reservoir in Indonesia’s Batam Island.

The $2 billion project will enable Sunseap to develop the floating solar PV and storage system on the Duriangkang Reservoir in the south of Batam Island.

The floating PV system will have a capacity of 2.2GW and span about 1600 hectares, making it the largest FPV in the world to date, according to Sunseap. The energy storage system (ESS) will have a capacity of over 4000 MWh.

The energy generated and stored will supply non-intermittent solar energy 24/7. A portion of the green energy will be consumed within Batam while the balance can potentially be exported to Singapore (approximately 50km) away via a subsea cable.

Frank Phuan, Co-Founder and CEO of Sunseap, said: “This hyper-scale project is a significant milestone for Sunseap coming soon after we had completed Singapore’s first offshore floating solar farm along the Straits of Johor. We believe that floating solar systems will go a long way to address the land constraints that urbanised parts of Southeast Asia face in tapping renewable energy.”

Duriangkang Reservoir is the largest reservoir in Batam and was originally a saltwater bay. With a volume of 101.2 million m3, the reservoir supports more than 50% of the freshwater supply to Batam Island. The floating solar panels will be beneficial to reducing the evaporation, thereby retaining more water within the reservoir. Simultaneously, the water will also keep the solar panel cool allowing the panel to generate more clean energy, creating a synergistic relationship.

Sunseap expects the solar farm to generate more than 2,600GWh of electricity per annum when completed in 2024, potentially offsetting more than 1.8 million metric tons of carbon per year.

Muhammad Rudi, Chairman of BP Batam, said: “This investment by Sunseap will be a timely boost for Batam’s industries as they seek to reduce the carbon footprint of their operations. At the same time, it will create jobs and transfer skills to Batam’s clean energy sector.”

Sunseap is also planning to set up a Sunseap Academy in Batam, which will focus on the hiring and skills set transfer to more than 3000 locals who will be involved in the project.