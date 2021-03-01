Global solar Independent Power Producer Sonnedix has been provided with the technical due diligence for eight operational solar PV plants in Chile.

The certification of the 40MW solar portfolio has been done by DNV GL.

The purpose of the review was to evaluate the technical risks and mitigation measures relative to typical industry practice as well as to advise on the status of any issues that could jeopardise the performance and impact the base case for the acquisition.

The scope of the evaluation included a design review, covering the civil engineering and the electrical design (DC and AC systems), an analysis of the operational performance of the plants, an examination of energy production assessment based on historic operational data and a technology review of the PV modules, inverters and structure.

Virtual site visits were performed at the eight locations. The virtual site inspections focused on the visual analysis of the project’s general conditions, topography, presence of obstacles for the transport and sun path.

DNV GL’s experts also examined the grid connection, the planning and environmental topics.

The result was key for an acquisition decision, which will include 19MW of operational solar PV plants with a further 21MW to be added once the assets become commercially operational.

Santiago Blanco, executive vice president and regional director of Southern Europe, Middle East, Latin America and Africa for Energy Systems in DNV GL, said: “This is another important step for Sonnedix and pushes the expansion of solar energy in Chile.

“Despite challenges caused by the global pandemic, continuing the implementation of renewable energy projects is key. The project demonstrates that through virtual site visits, projects can stay on track to accelerate the energy transition remotely.”

To date, Sonnedix owns 11 solar PV plants in operation in Chile, where, in addition to the projects currently under construction, the company controls a total capacity of almost 400MW, plus an additional 750MW pipeline of projects in different development stages.