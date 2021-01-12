Commercial and industrial renewables developer Cleantech Solar is to deliver a 4.5MW PV project for an Indonesian tyre manufacturer.

Cleantech Solar will provide the complete turnkey solution and guarantee the performance of the solar PV system throughout the lifetime of the 25-year agreement with PT. Elang Perdana Tyre Industry.

Read more

Philippines unveils latest round of renewables bidding

Finance giants get behind Uzbekistan’s first 100MW solar plant

This project will help Elang Perdana with its sustainability ambitions by generating over 136,300MWh of clean electricity – the equivalent of offsetting over 117,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

“Besides the aim of building a sustainable future, we would like to increase general awareness on environmental preservation as this solar project will play an important role in reducing our carbon emissions,” said Dicky Mursalie, managing director of PT Elangperdana Tyre Industry.

“Moreover, situated in tropical Indonesia, the project will work in our favor as sunlight is a very abundant resource here…”

Sign up for our newsletter