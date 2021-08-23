Sustainable investment company Urban Renewables will develop a solar rooftop project for Asian media production company Shooting Gallery Asia.

The solar system has a capacity of 160kWp, with the energy supplied through a long-term power purchase pgreement.

The technology will be installed at Shooting Gallery Asia’s Singapore headquarters and is expected to provide at least 220,000kWh energy output to support more sustainable business operations.

Have you read?

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation to acquire UK’s Smarter Grid Solutions

Indonesia’s Green School Bali uses solar installation as training exercise

Sebastian Tan, Managing Director of Shooting Gallery Asia, said: “We are excited to start eliminating possible carbon footprints in our daily operations, which will help us greatly in our company’s sustainability roadmap.

“As we work to tell the stories of others, we now also have a part to tell the story of our contribution in creating a cleaner environment and protecting our planet through this collaboration with Urban Renewables.“

The solar solution will help Shooting Gallery Asia reduce its emissions by 134 metric tonnes and will provide more than SGD 270,000 ($198,000) of earnings over the contracted term.

Urban Renewables will manage the entire life cycle of the project and its deliverables, as well as provide free EV charging stations.