Oman Shell has completed its first utility-scale solar PV project in the Middle East.

Designed to cut emissions from industrial activities, the 25MW Qabas Solar Plant consists of more than 80,000 solar panels and is located within the Sohar Freezone in northern Oman.

The development will supply renewable electricity to a large ferrochrome production facility, displacing the equivalent gas-fired power generation taken from the grid and saving more than 25,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

The landmark project is focused on improving the utilisation, energy efficiency, and carbon intensity of energy production operations, accelerating solar energy development in Oman and helping to meet growing demand for cleaner, more sustainable energy.

Global consulting and engineering company Wood acted as owner’s engineer for the project. Since 2019, Wood provided engineering services throughout the pre-construction and construction phases of the project.

Joe Sczurko, executive president of Wood’s Consulting business, said the project was “an important investment in providing clean power to help decarbonise industrial processes in Oman”.

Walid Hadi, Oman Shell’s VP & Country Chairman, said the plant was “an incredible project and the first of its kind for Shell in the Middle East and in Oman”.

