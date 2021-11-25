Renewables company SCE Energy has partnered with technology firm Tigo Energy to monitor and optimise the performance of solar energy projects across Australia.

SCE Energy has deployed more than 7MW of monitored solar energy across 800 commercial, residential and rural installations.

Using the Tigo Energy Intelligence platform, SCE Energy is able to enhance monitoring and maintenance of solar energy assets for its clients.

Archie Roboostoff, software vice-president at Tigo Energy, said: “The SCE team exercises every aspect of our EI software solution to service their customers, reduce truck rolls, optimise energy generation, and maximise solar ROI for customers across Australia.”

SCE Energy uses advanced chart pages for fleet management and kiosk view to conduct weekly maintenance checks to ensure solar energy systems are operating at peak performance. Kiosk view of the EI platform enables SCE to set up a screen for residential and commercial system owners through which they can showcase energy production and their commitment to renewable energy customers, colleagues, and friends.

The deal with Tigo Energy is part of efforts by SCE Energy to embrace innovation and energy management to help accelerate the energy transition, according to the statement.

Jon De Martin, the CEO of SCE Energy, added: “In the Tigo monitoring system we have the best available technology to improve the ROI for our customers, and it has a tremendously positive impact for the many businesses that previously wastes up to 50 percent of the energy they pay for.”

SCE Energy has however previously partnered with Tigo by deploying the company’s TS4 Flex MLPE optimisers for remote module monitoring since 2021.