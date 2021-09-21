Ørsted completes 227MW solar project in Alabama

The 227MW Muscle Shoals solar farm has been completed in Alabama.

The utility-scale solar farm was developed through a partnership between Ørsted and the Tennessee Valley Authority and will support the sustainability goals of Facebook’s data center in Huntsville.

“We’re very excited to add to our high-quality, diverse customer base through this long-term partnership with TVA and Facebook,” says Vishal Kapadia, Chief Commercial Officer of Ørsted’s Onshore business, adding: “The acquisition and completion of Muscle Shoals represents the continued successful execution of our expansion strategy in which we seek to complement our core market greenfield development activities with opportunistic acquisitions in new markets to diversify our portfolio.”

Ørsted’s operational solar PV portfolio grows to 647MW with the completion of the Muscle Shoals solar project. Ørsted acquired the project from Longroad Energy last year.

TVA aims to achieve net-zero emissions generation by 2050. The utility has already reduced emissions by 63% since 2005.

“This solar farm is a historic moment in TVA history,” said Doug Perry, Senior Vice President, TVA Commercial Energy Solutions, adding: “It’s the first Green Invest project to come online, and it demonstrates the value of TVA’s focus on cleaner energy. Green Invest is helping us build the clean, low-cost energy system of the future that’s essential to achieving our environmental goals and competing for jobs in the new clean economy.”

Originally published by John Engel on renewableenergyworld.com