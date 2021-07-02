“The future of European energy communities will be defined by the prosumer,” says FIMER chairman Filippo Carzaniga. How does a global solar inverter company like FIMER respond to this kind of industry evolution? Power Engineering International’s Pamela Largue finds out.

Reinventing your business seems easier to some than to others. The history of Italy-based inverter company FIMER shows that the company seems to know a thing or two about how to evolve in order to stay relevant and competitive in a rapidly changing energy landscape.

FIMER, at almost 70 years old, forged a name for itself by manufacturing welding machines. It was in 2007 that the company had to begin reinventing itself, shifting from industrial automation and welding to solar inverters and later e-mobility applying all the experience in inverter technology developed since 1983. Said Filippo Carzaniga: “The sector was becoming less strong due to competition from the Chinese and low levels of innovation, we had to diversify our business. After analyzing different markets, renewable energy and energy transition showed the highest potential for us to use our sector experience and competencies for the development of inverter technologies”.

Filippo Carzaniga

And so it was that FIMER eventually pivoted to focus on solar and e-mobility. Said Carzaniga: “I define our company now as a multinational start up, the oldest business was born just 12 years ago”.

With rapid market growth and the invention of new technologies, Carzaniga explains how competitive the market has become in only a few years. “Solar and wind have become competitive against conventional power, especially as optimism and improved technology grow. The market boom has led to innovation and to stay ahead, we had to analyse how to increase our critical mass. With this kind of fast-paced evolution, FIMER was too small to face the global evolution. This is why we acquired ABB [in 2020], and started a new R&D facility.”

FIMER invests almost 12% of its revenue into research and development as Filippo Carzaniga believes this is the only way to grow and succeed in this rapidly changing market. With this in mind, FIMER launched a new R&D lab that is squarely on solar and e-mobility, optimising and integrating their platforms into the evolving environment.

In terms of trends influencing the team’s R&D trajectory, Carzaniga emphasizes 3 focus points:

• Miniaturisation of design

• Digitalisation

• Storage

Said Carzaniga, “On the platform side, it’s about miniaturisation of design of new inverters and charging stations. We have launched a platform that is 350Kw and is the same size as the 50Kw platform launched 3 years ago, demonstrating the massive evolution of the mindset. You can imagine, with the same footprint, we are delivering seven times the output power.”

According to Carzaniga, the digital trend is the most forceful. “Digitalisation of our products is not a good-to-have, it’s a must-have. We are operating in a more digital grid environment. Also, we need to apply machine learning and AI within our inverters to reduce the manpower needed for manual O&M, this is vital to ensure we remain competitive.

“We just developed blockchain protocols into our inverters to accommodate the growing numbers of energy communities in Europe, to control the energy exchange between prosumers. So yes, on the one side, product miniaturisation and optimisation to push as much power output as possible, and on the other side, improving digital competencies and communication potential of our solutions.”

The third strong driver is storage. Carzaniga explains: “The full compatibility with storage is a must. In Italy with the bonus and incentives, we see that 90% of the residential applications are with storage and batteries. Within the next three years, it will be the same for commercial and industrial applications, which is why it’s important to invest in storage integration.”

“The future of European energy communities will be defined by the prosumer, single entities that will produce energy, they will consume the energy produced thanks to the storage system, and they can sell directly to other consumers. This might not be the situation today, but I think that the energy communities are just a first step in this direction. I believe that in the future, every citizen will be able to produce and sell energy, thanks also to protocols such as blockchain that are regulating this kind of exchange.”

R&D lab delivers

It is due to the work being done in the lab that FIMER was able to recently launch two new platforms for the utility-scale sector – a high-power multi-MPPT string inverter and a modular conversion solution – which are designed to cater to both decentralized and centralized utility applications.

Also recently launched, FIMER’s new 360° immersive virtual experience allows you to explore the facilities, innovations and processes at FIMER’s global HQ in Vimercate and its Terranuova Bracciolini R&D and production plant.

It will certainly be interesting to watch out for future developments, as FIMER continues to adapt to the changing energy landscape.