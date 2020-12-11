Nexans has been awarded contracts for six major new solar projects in the states of Queensland, Victoria and New South Wales.

The generating capacity of the four solar farms will total 672MW, enough electricity to power over 600,000 homes.

The six cable supply contracts have been placed with Nexans Olex by EPC contractor Biosar Australia, covering the supply of medium voltage and low voltage direct current cables for the Kiamal, Susan River, Childers, Oakey II, Nevertire and Middlemount solar farm projects.

Read more

TOTAL Solar DG starts building one of Southeast Asia’s largest microgrids

Canadian Solar signs Brazilian projects totaling 862 MWp

The scope of supply covers Nexans’ full range of KEYLIOS products including underground 33 kV cables, underground 1500 V low voltage cables, photovoltaic under-array cables, underground data cables, inverter to transformer connectors, communication, tracker control and associated accessories.

The power and control cabling is manufactured and supplied by Nexans’ China plant in Yanggu and Nexans’ Olex plant in Lilydale, Australia, supported by a range of Nexans Olex specialist manufacturer partners.

The six solar farms

Kiamal is a 256MW highly innovative utility-scale solar farm developed and financed by Total Eren, a French renewable Independent Power Producer (IPP). The Project, currently under construction, will be made up of over 718,000 PV panels with single-axis trackers covering over 500 hectares. When completed, Kiamal will be Victoria’s largest solar power plant; producing enough electricity to meet the needs of more than 133,500 homes and displacing more than 610,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

The Susan River project features 350,000 solar panels, covering an area of 176 hectares and has a generating capacity of 75MW. It connects to the Ergon Energy 66 kV transmission network and is located between Harvey Bay and Maryborough, Queensland.

Sign up for our newsletter

The Childers project features 400,000 solar panels, covering an area of 180 hectares. Located at Childers, 60 km from Bundaberg, Queensland, it has a generating capacity of 120MW and also connects to the Ergon Energy 66 kV transmission network.

The Oakey II project is the second stage of a Canadian Solar utility-grade solar farm development located West of Toowoomba, Queensland. It is made up of 200,000 solar panels, covering an area of 150 hectares, and generates 55MW of power connecting into the Ergon Energy transmission grid.

Nevertire is another large-scale solar project in the state of New South Wales near Warren. This 132MW 440,000 panel solar farm will generate up to 265,000 MWh/annum and connects into the Essential Energy power grid.

The Middlemount project is a 34MW solar farm located in Queensland and is the first Australian renewable energy project for the Swiss Investment Fund Manager, SUSI Partners.