Finnish technology company ICS has developed a new technology platform and film solution providing a 5-10% increase in energy output for conventional solar modules – and even higher gains for more advanced applications.

The technology significantly enhances solar energy economics and brings solar energy to the front line of sustainable energy solutions on a global scale, according to a statement.

The solution has been tested by independent third parties including the Fraunhofer ISE.

The Solar Energy Optics film solution is one of the key outcomes from comprehensive industrial research and development around light guide technology.

The technology platform is based on internal light capture optics that utilise optical micro-nanopatterns embedded inside the solar coating.

Kari Rinko, the CTO of ICS, said: “We have found a way to capture and very precisely redirect light beams.

“Our SEO film technology is based on embedded cavity optics, which is not exposed to external influences or contamination and therefore lasts as long as the solar panel itself. The SEO film is as effective as if the optics would be mounted on the whole surface of the solar panel.

“We use an ultra-thin film produced in a cost-efficient roll-to-roll process.

“Thus, our technology is truly scalable and ready for seamless industrial adoption on a global scale. This unique technology platform determines and enables the new sustainable energy goals for the whole photovoltaic industry.

“The SEO film solution enhances the amount of light that is led into the solar cells.

“The solar panels will get the immediate benefit, since more sunlight contributes to a more powerful solar panel.

“We are developing the technology further to enhance the energy boost and value creation potential of the whole platform, with subsequent generations for all types of solar panels and thin films. The SEO film solution comprises multiple benefits, such as a transparent and black reflector with 80% reflectance and 30% energy gain in transparent and translucent solar panels. It is also applicable for flexible thin-film solar panels with significant energy gain.”