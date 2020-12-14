Greece’s Mytilineos has been named the official EPC contractor for the 118.4MW Pampa Tigre project in the Antofaghsata region of Chile.

The solar farm is being constructed by Mainstream Renewable Power and is set to be completed in September 2021, with grid connection being established in November 2021.

Read more:

Nexans in deal for six Australia solar farms

Capella Solar facility inaugurated in El Salvador

The Pampa Tigre project is part of a broader renewable energy drive by Mainstream in Chile that encompasses three wind farms with a total capacity of 425MW and two solar farms totalling 205MW.

The solar project is located 65km to the south-west of the city of Antofagasta, in the region of the same name. The geographical location of this project provides optimal conditions for the production of solar energy and will help to diversify the national energy matrix and reduce the use of fossil fuels.

This is Mytilineos’ fifth solar farm project in Chile, the others include the 168,7MW Atacama II, 10,4MW Eclipse, 3MW RLA, and 3MWp La Manga projects.

Sign up for our newsletter

Mytilineos is also busy in its home country of Greece supporting the energy transition and national lignite phase-out. The company is working on the PPC Renewables to build a 14.9MW solar farm with 20kV/150kV substation in the Eordaia Municipality within the Kozani Regional District.