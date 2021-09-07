Greek energy and engineering company, Mytilineos, has signed an agreement with Enel Green Power Romania for the sale of a 90MW solar portfolio.

The portfolio consists of two solar farms located in the south of Romania, close to Bucharest. Commercial operation is planned for the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.

The larger project is the 63MW Calugareni farm currently in the Ready-to-Build phase. Construction is scheduled to start by the end of 2021. The remaining 26MW is currently under development.

The sale was signed through Mytilineos’ Renewables and Storage Development (RSD) business unit and the projects are developed in cooperation with Renergy Power Plants, an engineering and renewables development company active in Europe, Asia and South America.

Nikos Papapetrou, General Manager of the RSD Business Unit of Mytilineos stated: “We are excited about this transaction in Romania, as this is an important milestone for our development strategy in Europe. We have been one of the first companies to invest in solar energy in Romania, a country with great potential in the development of RES, and we are proud to contribute to the Country’s Energy transition. We are also delighted to enter into this strategic agreement with Enel Green Power Romania and envisage furthering the cooperation of the two companies.”

Mytilineos, through its RSD Business Unit, currently electrifies approximately 118MW of solar PVs in Australia and 3.5MW in Cyprus. These projects are part of a total pipeline of 4GW of solar PV and energy storage projects under various stages of development, in Iberia, Italy, UK, Cyprus, Romania, Chile, Australia and South Korea.