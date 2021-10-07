MYTILINEOS awarded 52.8MW solar project in Italian renewables auction

Greek energy company MYTILINEOS has secured a contract for a 52.8MW solar project named Porto Torres in the 6th Italian Renewable Energy Sources (RES) auction.

The 20-year Contract for Difference (CFD) was awarded by the Italian State-Owned Agency, GSE, at a price of 65.17€/MWh ($75.40/MWh).

Porto Torres, in North-West Sardinia, is situated in a region which MYTILINEOS considers to be a strategic hub for the Italian market.

This project is the second-largest solar project to participate in the auction, according to MYTILINEOS, and after being fully developed by the RSD Business Unit, is at the ready to build stage.

The RSD Business Unit has a 1.7GW solar, energy storage and green hydrogen pipeline in the Italian market. The projects are in different development stages and are located in 15 regions.

Nikos Papapetrou, General Manager of the RSD Business Unit stated: “Porto Torres project is a big achievement for the RSD team in Italy, which has developed the project from scratch. This represents the capability of MYTILINEOS to go downstream in the development process and value chain.

“Jointly with the awarding of the 20% Terna Fast Reserve Auction in Center-South Italy and Sardinia this represents an additional milestone in positioning the Company as a leading player in the Italian Energy Market.”

MYTILINEOS is established as one of the companies to participate in the future national RES auctions.