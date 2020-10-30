On 23 October 2020 President Filipe Nyusi, and the French Ambassador, David Izzo, officially launch the construction works of Mozambique’s second solar power plant.

Located in Metoro, in the north of the country, the PV power plant is supported by PROPARCO and AFD and is set to improve access to green electricity in a country marked by a low electrification rate.

In October 2019, AFD Group allocated a $40 million loan to finance the construction of the solar power plant. This energy infrastructure has a capacity of 41MWp and will inject over 60GWh of additional green electricity into the grid every year, providing 135,000 Mozambicans with reliable and renewable electricity.

With 49,000 tons of CO2 avoided every year, the new power plant will reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions and thereby contribute to the fight against climate change. This project will also have major environmental and social benefits, particularly for people in the province of Cabo Delgado in terms of implementation of community projects, job creation, transfer of skills.

“France, through Agence Française de Développement Group, is very proud to be contributing to financing the construction of this solar power plant. It should be noted that the loan from AFD and PROPARCO comprises a concessional tranche, made possible by the financial contribution of the French State, to optimize the proposed tariff and provide local support to the positive environmental and social benefits of this project”, said Izzo.

The Metoro project is the result of close cooperation between the Ministry of Energy, the national operator Electricidade de Moçambique and Neoen, French renewable energy developer and a major partner for PROPARCO.

