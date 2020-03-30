India’s largest integrated utility, Tata Power, has announced the expansion of its rooftop solar operations to 90 cities in the country.

The rollout, says the company, comes at a time when consumers across all major categories including commercial, industrial, residential and public sector are now adopting solar energy as a reliable and sustainable solution to meet their energy needs that also holds tremendous potential to save costs.

Rooftop solar installations are also attaining grid parity in many residential sectors of India. To-date, Tata Power has installed over 375 MW of rooftop projects, including some of the most industrialized states like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Surat, Baroda, Delhi, Gurgaon, Agra, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Varanasi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Dhanbad, Puri, Vizag, Vellore, Mysore, Coimbatore and Chennai are also proud proponents of Solar Rooftop Solutions.

Mr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, “Solar Rooftops not only offer an economical and clean alternative to conventional energy sources but also deliver reliability. With the increased adoption of RTS by consumers, we are confident that our solar rooftop solutions will play a big role in improving energy access across the country, in both urban and rural parts.”

Mr. Ashish Khanna, President, Tata Power (Renewables), said, “It is our endeavor to offer consumers the option of clean and green energy, which is not only cost-effective but also helps them in energy conservation. With RTS, we aim to achieve our Company’s objective of ‘Lighting up Lives’.”

Tata Power Solar has also built utility-scale projects in 13 states in the country with a total capacity of around 2.76 GW. In 2017, the company executed a 2.6 MW solar rooftop plant at the carport of Kochi International Airport, India’s largest solar-powered carport.

