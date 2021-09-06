TP Saurya Limited (TPSL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, has been awarded the contract to build 330MW of solar power in the Neemuch Solar Park of Madhya Pradesh, India.

The contract was awarded by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL) after the completion of a competitive bidding process and includes two solar units of 160MW and 170MW.

The projects will be set up at the Neemuch Solar Park and the energy will be supplied to the Indian Railways and the Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited under Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) valid for a period of 25 years.

Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, “We are glad to receive this prestigious order for development and operation of 330MW Solar Project from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar in Madhya Pradesh. We have been progressively growing our portfolio of grid-scale solar plants across the country.”

With this, the total renewable capacity of Tata Power will reach 4361 MW with an installed capacity of 2947 MW and 1414 MW under implementation.

The Honourable Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shri. Shivraj Singh Chouhan presented the award to Ashish Khanna, President – Renewables, Tata Power.