A large-scale solar power project is being developed to help the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) accelerate electrification, as well as decarbonise its energy sector.

The project is using $1.8 million in funding from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) through the bank’s Collaborations and Co-development Financing Programme and the Finland-IFC Blended Finance for Climate Programme.

The IFC is partnering with Globeleq, CIGenCo, Greenshare Energy, Greenshare Congo, Volt Renewables, and Nzuri Energy to construct the project.

The development comes as only 19% of the country’s total population has access to electricity, according to the World Bank, hence the need to expand capacity and connect more consumers.

The solar project will act as an independent power producer in Kolwezi in the south-eastern parts of the DRC, will produce 100 MWac of capacity and will support the national utility and mining operations.

Have you read?

Ghana advances clean energy with eight new solar plants

Plug Power selected for Egypt’s first green hydrogen project

Record renewables growth predicted despite high commodity prices – IEA

Construction of the project will begin in 2023 and is expected to last for a period of 12 months.

Once complete, it will be among the largest solar PV plants in the country and is expected to improve economic growth and the living standards of people.

Jonathan Hoffman, chief development officer, said: “We are excited to partner with IFC on this project and build upon the solid work of the original developers. The use of renewables will reduce emissions and decrease the cost of electricity in the region. Applying Globeleq’s experience in delivering renewable energy projects, we look forward to contributing to DRC’s economic development and supporting its clean energy transition.”

Dr. Adolphe Ngoyi Kitengie, the representative of Greenshare in the DRC, added: “The DRC urgently needs investment in its power sector to meet its increasing industrial demand and production deficit. Together with IFC and Globeleq, we will build a landmark power plant for the DRC that will catalyze its nascent independent renewable energy industry.”