Iberdrola’s 500 MW Núñez de Balboa solar plant in Spain, said to be the largest photovoltaic park in Europe, has come into operation just one year after construction commenced.

The plant, which involved an investment of close to €300m ($329m), financed by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Instituto de Crédito Oficial (ICO), Spain’s state financial agency for the project.

The plant, says Iberdrola, will supply energy to major clients in the banking, telecommunications and distribution sectors through long-term power purchase agreements.

The project is based between the towns of Usagre, Hinojosa del Valle and Bienvenida in Badajoz, will generate enough electricity to provide power to 250,000 people per year.

Iberdrola is coordinating efforts with the Commonwealth of Llerena and local councils to offer site visits and work experience programmes at the plant.

Image credit: Iberdrola

The company is focusing its renewable strategy in Spain in Extremadura, where it plans to install more than 2000 MW of photovoltaic generation by 2022.

