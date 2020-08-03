Spanish multinational utility Iberdrola has obtained the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for four solar photovoltaic plants in the province of Cáceres.

The €180m solar pv projects will have a total capacity of 300MW.

Three of the solar pv projects are part of the Arañuelo Complex and amount to a total of 150MW and the fourth is the Arenales facility, with another 150MW of installed capacity.

The Arañuelo I, II and III plants, of 50MW each, will consist of 12,514 fixed structures and 366,180 solar panels. The project also includes an energy storage system involving the use of an innovative battery.

The Arenales photovoltaic plant, with an installed capacity of 150MW, will consist of 390,840 solar panels.

The projects are part of an initiative with a capacity of 728MW which Iberdrola will implement in the coming months.

More than 1,000 professionals will be involved in the construction of the four projects.