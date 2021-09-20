Iberdrola commissions Spain’s first solar PV plus storage plant

The first solar photovoltaic project integrated with an energy storage system in Spain has been commissioned by utility Iberdrola.

The Arañuelo III solar plus storage system comprises 40MW of solar generation capacity and 3MW/9MWh of energy storage capacity.

The Arañuelo solar pv plant

The project is located in the municipality of Romangordo (Cáceres, Extremadura) and is part of the 143MW Campo Arañuelo complex located in the Almaraz district.

The €80 million ($93.7 million) Campo Arañuelo is now generating enough electricity to power 65,000 homes and avoid the emissions of 41,000 tons of greenhouse gases.

The project falls under efforts by the utility to combine energy storage with renewables to optimise the performance and use of clean energy resources to provide baseload power.

By leveraging energy storage, utilities have the potential to expand their portfolio of renewable energy resources. Iberdrola is building 200MW of storage capacity as part of its commitment to accelerate the deployment of low-carbon energy solutions to accelerate the energy transition and decarbonise its operations.

Have you read?

E.ON to increase solar PV capacity with new mobile storage facility

EDF Renewables couples LA solar plant with massive storage unit

‘World’s largest solar-powered battery energy storage’ nears completion

Projects in which Ibderola is coupling green generation with storage include the Puertollano plant, the largest green hydrogen production system in Europe, which will be integrated with a 100MW solar plant and 20MWh Li-ion battery energy storage facility.

On the Elgea-Urkilla (32MW) wind farm in Álava, Basque Country, the battery has an installed power of 5MW and 5MWh of storage capacity and will be the first installed at a wind farm in Spain.

Today, Iberdrola has 900MW of energy storage capacity installed.

The Arañuelo III is part of efforts by the utility to expand its clean energy capacity in Extremadura where the company is now operating 3.2GW of renewables capacity.

Iberdrola will be investing €150 billion ($175.6 billion) over the next decade to triple its renewable capacity to almost 100,000MW.