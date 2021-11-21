Holcim Philippines reduces footprint with 20-year solar PPA

Building solutions provider Holcim Philippines has signed a 20-year power purchase agreement with renewable energy company Blueleaf Energy to deliver solar power to its plants in Bulacan and La Union.

Under the agreement, Blueleaf Energy will finance, build, operate, and maintain solar facilities in Norzagaray, Bulacan and Bacnotan, La Union, Philippines with a combined capacity of 29MWp and an annual generation of more than 50GWh.

The solar energy facilities and partnership with Blueleaf will significantly reduce the power costs and carbon footprint of Holcim Philippines and are scheduled to be completed in 2024.

Horia Adrian, President and CEO of Holcim Philippines: “Reducing the carbon footprint of our operations is one of our key sustainability commitments. This year, we have made great progress in this area by stepping up production of blended cements and replacing coal with alternative fuels.

“Shifting to renewable solar energy will help us further improve as an environment steward and a partner in building progress in the country sustainably.”

The deal marks Holcim Philippines’ transition to sustainable cleaner energy for cement production.