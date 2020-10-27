Hitachi ABB Power Grids is to help develop Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest solar photovoltaic project.

The project is being developed in Angola by Portuguese engineering company MCA on behalf of the country’s Ministry of Energy and Water.

Hitachi ABB will supply the main electrical infrastructure to connect the solar plant to Angola’s transmission network.

“This is one of the largest and most significant photovoltaic projects ever delivered,” said Niklas Persson, managing director of Hitachi ABB’s grid integration business unit.

“Our role is to develop the project from idea to energisation – ultimately, shaping a reliable and sustainable energy future for Angola.”

Manuel Couto Alves, President of MCA, said the project “will have a hugely positive impact on Angola and specifically its economy, as more people are guaranteed access to affordable and clean energy. It will also significantly increase the country’s share of renewable energy.”

The project comes at a time Angola’s energy demand is growing due to an increase in the country’s population and economic activities.

Angola is Africa’s seventh largest nation with approximately 30 million inhabitants and a rapidly growing economy.

