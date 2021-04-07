Technology firm Wärtsilä has secured a contract to supply a US subsidiary of RWE Renewables with an energy storage system.

The engineered equipment delivery contract awarded to Wärtsilä by RWE subsidiary Hickory Park Solar includes the supply of a 40MW/80MWh DC-coupled solar plus storage system. Wärtsilä’s GridSolv Quantum energy storage system will be provided.

The contract will enable Hickory Park Solar to sell nearly 200MW of generation from the solar PV panels to Georgia Power Company.

Have you read?

Wärtsilä’s energy storage tech to boost Southern Texas grid reliability

Philippines to host South East Asia’s first floating energy storage solution

The technology firm will also provide its GEMS digital energy platform for near real-time control of the integrated solar and storage system.

GEMS monitors, synchronises, and optimises generation assets at increments of 100 milliseconds, using machine learning and historic and real-time data analytics to calibrate the type of generation needed at any specific time, all under a single portfolio, according to a statement.

Wärtsilä’s IntelliBidder auto-bidding solution will also allow Hickory Park Solar to provide Georgia Power a day-ahead firming solar plus storage profile, which will improve the predictability of the intermittent generation. The cloud-based IntelliBidder uses machine learning and algorithms based on automated and forecasted data, taking real-time trading and combining it with a smart control platform that provides value-based asset management and portfolio optimisation.

The project is currently designed with CATL batteries, which will be charged with excess solar generation when the PV reaches its peak and would otherwise begin clipping. The stored energy can be introduced into the grid at the appropriate time, maximising the value of the system’s generation.

Wärtsilä will deliver its equipment in September 2021, and the plant is expected to commence commercial operations in November 2021.

Sign up for our newsletter

Andy Tang, vice president, energy storage and optimisation, Wärtsilä Energy, said: “For us, this is a milestone project of renewable integration involving solar PV plus energy storage, with the batteries being charged entirely from the solar system. It is one of the very few projects globally on this scale using DC-coupling. The flexibility and broad capabilities of the GEMS software enable effective and efficient control over the entire system, which is essential in this 80MWh project with the GridSolv Quantum ESS.”