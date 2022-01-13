Global renewables asset manager Exus has announced the completion of a 7.7MWp solar PV plant and its connection to the Portuguese main grid.

The 7.7MWp Fonte Figueira solar PV plant is located in southern Portugal, one of the highest irradiation regions in Europe.

Portugal has set a target to expand its solar portfolio to 9.9GW by 2030 to decarbonise its energy sector and the Fonte Figueira solar plant moves the country a step towards the goal. The government plans to add 1GW of solar capacity per annum to the grid.

The Fonte Figueira plant was planned and developed to ensure the system’s optimal efficiency to maximise power output, according to the statement. The project falls under efforts by Exus to expand its renewable energy business and is one of five the company has developed in the past four years.

The system increases Exus’ solar capacity to 200MW.

The project is one of the first in Portugal to adapt to Portugal’s new regulations on renewable energy and grid connection, according to Exus.



Carlos Tello Garcia, the COO of Exus Management Partners said, “Connecting another solar PV plant is a significant step in bringing 200MW of renewable power to the Portuguese grid. Despite the challenges put forward by recent regulatory changes in grid connections, we were able to find solutions to advise our project partners of a suitable strategy that would enable project timelines to remain on track and on budget.

“In developing a subsidy-free pipeline at a time of significant solar power growth in the Portuguese market, we have an opportunity to demonstrate how to develop and build with the lowest LCoE. We look forward to developing future partnerships and connecting the remaining projects to the pipeline in due course.”