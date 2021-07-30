Equinor has awarded Nexans the contract to supply the power export cable for its floating solar pilot offshore Frøya in Norway.

The pilot project is scheduled to come online in December 2021 and, according to Nexans, will be the world’s first floating solar plant operating in rough offshore waters.

The Frøya floating plant will measure 80m x 80m, with a height of less than 3m above the sea surface, hosting an array of solar panels capable of producing up to 1MW.

Nexans will supply 5km of 22kW export cable to connect the floating platform from shallow waters to land. The team will utilise a three-core cable design, well-proven in offshore wind farm and fish farming installations.

According to Nexans, the most challenging aspect for the cable construction is to handle the dynamic loadings as the connection at the platform end pitches up and down with the waves.

The cable will be manufactured at the Rognan plant in Norway.

Krister Granlie, Nexans Vice President of the Submarine Telecom and Special Cables Business Unit, said: “We are delighted to be working once again with Equinor on a truly exciting project that further extends the boundaries of what might be possible in generating renewable energy offshore.”

Utility-scale floating solar power is currently one of the fastest-growing renewable technologies as governments and investors around the world explore every possibility for safer, sustainable and decarbonised energy. This is expected to drive almost 10GW of new floating solar deployment by 2025, according to Nexans.