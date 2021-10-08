A 20.3 MWp clean energy plant has been commissioned in Marcoussis in Île-de-France, a region in north-central France, as part of efforts to ensure energy security and to drive the energy transition.

The solar project has been developed by utility ENGIE, SIGEIF, and the town of Marcoussis (southern Paris) following the launch of a tender by the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

The project is expected to produce enough electricity to power 10,000 people and has been developed to help the town of Marcoussis leverage its local energy resources and reduce dependence on electricity generated elsewhere.

ENGIE, SIGEF, and the town council used nearly €1.4 million ($1.6 million) raised through a crowdfunding initiative initiated by Marcoussis and Essonne residents in a period of fewer than six weeks.

ENGIE participated in the project to expand its portfolio of renewable energy capacity in France which currently accounts for 75% of the utility’s energy mix in the country. The energy firm has a total installed renewables capacity of 7.9GW of which 1.3GW is solar, according to Catherine MacGregor, the CEO of ENGIE.

ENGIE expects the development of new renewable energy projects to better position the firm in emerging business models that are based on renewable energy and decentralised systems. In addition, the company seeks to leverage renewables to meet sustainability goals across its service regions globally.

Jean-Jacques Guillet, chairman of SIGEIF, added: “With the Marcoussis photovoltaic solar farm, SIGEIF further establishes its position as a key player in renewable energies in Île-de-France, demonstrating the relevance and effectiveness of energy unions in supporting energy transition projects.”