Enel Green Power North America has acquired a 3.2GW portfolio of solar and solar-plus-storage projects from Dakota Renewable Energy, a joint venture between Dakota Power Partners and project developer Eolian.

The portfolio comprises 24 projects in the development stage and includes 450MW of storage capacity. The projects are located in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Western United States and are planned for commercial operation beginning in 2023.

“While momentum continues to build for clean energy in the United States, we are accelerating our own growth plans by adding this substantial portfolio of solar projects to our medium-term development pipeline,” said Georgios Papadimitriou, President & CEO of Enel Green Power North America.

“These projects will play a key role in our efforts to help states reach their clean energy targets, spur job creation and meet rising corporate demand for renewables.”

Several of the Mid-Atlantic solar projects included in the transaction will feature paired battery storage to capture additional value streams and add resiliency to the power grid as the nation transitions to clean energy.

“We’re very happy to work with Enel Green Power North America as they grow their renewable energy portfolio in the US,” said Jay Schoenberger, Dakota’s Co-Founder and Principal.

“Under Enel Green Power’s stewardship, this outstanding portfolio of solar farms will produce cost-effective zero-emissions power, create jobs, and deliver major economic benefits to the communities hosting these significant investments.”

The projects were initiated and development work was performed by Dakota Renewable Energy, a joint venture between affiliates of Dakota Power Partners and Eolian.