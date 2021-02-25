In Brazil, Enel Green Power Brasil Participações has expanded its 475MW São Gonçalo solar PV plant with an additional 133MW of capacity.

The utility has announced the operation of the new 133MW section of South America’s largest solar PV facility.

Enel invested €100 million ($121.6 million) in the construction of the second section of its São Gonçalo solar park.

The energy company is investing €142 million ($172.6 million) towards the construction of a new 256MW extension of São Gonçalo.

This will bring the overall capacity of the park São Gonçalo to 864MW, making it Enel’s largest power generation facility under construction worldwide.

The new 256MW expansion is expected to start operation in 2021.

The entire 864MW São Gonçalo solar park will be comprised of more than 2.2 million solar panels and, once fully up and running, will be capable of generating more than 2.2TWh annually, avoiding the emission of over 1.2 million tons of CO 2 into the atmosphere each year.

The solar plant is located in the municipality of São Gonçalo do Gurguéia, in Brazil’s northeastern state of Piauí.

Salvatore Bernabei, CEO of Enel Green Power and head of Enel’s global power generation business line, said: “Bringing online the first expansion of our record-breaking São Gonçalo solar park is a major step forward for Enel in Brazil, strengthening our position as leaders in the country’s solar generation market.

“Despite the challenges imposed by the current scenario, we recently started construction of 1.3GW of renewable capacity in Brazil, which includes a new 256MW section of the São Gonçalo solar park. We remain committed to further contributing to the country’s growing electricity sector and leading the green recovery in Brazil as we have been doing worldwide.”

In Brazil, the Enel Group, through its subsidiaries EGPB and Enel Brasil, has a total renewable installed capacity of over 3.4GW, of which 1,210MW are wind, 979MW solar and 1,269MW hydroelectric.