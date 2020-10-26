EDF Renewables has announced that it is planning to develop a 49.9MW solar farm at Tye Lane near Bramford, UK.

The solar farm will be capable of generating enough low carbon electricity to power 9,690 households annually.

The utility has already carried out a number of ecological and other feasibility surveys and is now in the process of consulting with locals about the proposal, ahead of submitting a planning application before the end of this year.

The project could contribute to saving around 16,700 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

If planning permission is granted, a community fund of up to £10,000 ($13,000) will be paid annually for the 35-year lifetime of the project.

EDF Renewables director of solar and onshore wind development, Mark Vyvyan-Robinson said, “This is an excellent site for a solar farm, which is suitably sunny and with a nearby grid connection. EDF Renewables is an experienced renewables developer and Tye Lane is one of the first of a number of solar projects we have planned in the UK. This project will enable us to contribute to the UK’s green economic recovery from COVID-19 and help the country reach its net zero targets.”